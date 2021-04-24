 Skip to main content
Florence drug 'take-back; event gets pills off the streets
Florence drug 'take-back; event gets pills off the streets

FLORENCE, S.C. — It took Florence police working the drug "take back" at West Florence High School about an hour to take a box of pills out of Pee Dee medicine cabinets from where they could have made it onto the streets.

"Working on the second one," said Lt. Kendrick Spears with the Florence Police Department. "A lot of people are coming through, dropping off and getting rid of unused prescriptions."

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Lt. Kendrick Spears talks about an at-home way to destroy unwanted prescription medication.

Similar "take back" events were held at more than 70 sites across South Carolina on Saturday.

This is the 10th year the department has participated in the DEA's program, which happens in April and October of the year.

Saturday's collection vastly exceeded what the department was able to collect in October, Spears said.

"A lot of prescriptions we're collecting are from deceased loved ones that have been sitting in medicine cabinets for over two years," he said. "Some people are saying they're having a hard time getting rid of them because it's letting go of a loved one. They understand the reason behind it so they're sticking by it and helping us out."

The collected drugs will be delivered to the DEA, which will melt them down and render them harmless for all and the environment, and then dispose of them, Spears  said.

Spears said that through Circle Park the operation was giving away pill disposal packets that allowed people, at home, to place their pills in the packet with water and render them harmless and environmentally friendly for disposal.

Saturday's operation had two locations, West Florence High School and First Baptist Church. It will happen again on a Saturday in October, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at West Florence High School and First Baptist Church.

