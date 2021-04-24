Florence drug 'take-back; event gets pills off the streets

FLORENCE, S.C. — It took Florence police working the drug "take back" at West Florence High School about an hour to take a box of pills out of Pee Dee medicine cabinets from where they could have made it onto the streets.

"Working on the second one," said Lt. Kendrick Spears with the Florence Police Department. "A lot of people are coming through, dropping off and getting rid of unused prescriptions."

Similar "take back" events were held at more than 70 sites across South Carolina on Saturday.

This is the 10th year the department has participated in the DEA's program, which happens in April and October of the year.

Saturday's collection vastly exceeded what the department was able to collect in October, Spears said.

"A lot of prescriptions we're collecting are from deceased loved ones that have been sitting in medicine cabinets for over two years," he said. "Some people are saying they're having a hard time getting rid of them because it's letting go of a loved one. They understand the reason behind it so they're sticking by it and helping us out."