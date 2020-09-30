Florence dump truck driver running to become vice president

https://howiehawkins.us

FLORENCE, S.C. — A resident of Florence is seeking the office of vice president for the second time.

Green Party presidential nominee Howie Hawkins announced in May that he would be running with Angela Walker in the 2020 election. Hawkins and Walker were nominated by the party in July.

Walker describes herself in a campaign video as a "queer, working class mother of one" and "a grandmother of five."

"All of the inequalities of the capitalist system of this country are on brutal display," Walker said in a YouTube video. "We need sustainable solutions that are able to be implemented now through the pandemic and beyond."

Walker moved to Florence after 2014 and currently works as a dump truck driver. She also worked as a substitute teacher when she first moved to South Carolina's Magic City.

Walker, who identifies as bisexual, recently spoke with LGBTQ Nation about the campaign.

She listed the party platform to include offering the Green New Deal, reparations for African Americans, nuclear disarmament, trans-rights, the LGBTQ Identity Act, and gender neutral markers for government identification documents.