Florence election board meeting canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections meeting scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.
David Alford, outgoing executive director of the board, told the Morning News that the meeting had been canceled Wednesday morning.
The agenda for the meeting called for the board to establish a search committee to find its next director and to generally discuss the position in executive session.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
