Florence Election Director David Alford to retire June 30

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will be searching for a new election director for the first time in 12 years.

David Alford, the Florence County election director since March 2009, told the Morning News that he planned to retire effective June 30.

“June 30, 2021, will be my last day in Florence. I’m retiring,” Alford said in an email sent to election officials around the state. “[Eighteen] years of elections and a million memories that I cherish with all my heart. You are the heartbeat of democracy in South Carolina!! Keep on doing it right.”

Alford said he has worked at it for a long time and that he always enjoyed being able to help new election officials across the state – he’s a past president of the election officials organization in the state – with issues and watch them grow in their understanding of the election system.

Alford added that he and his wife would be moving to a city in the Midlands region of the state to start a new chapter.

He told the Morning News that he hopes to be able to do more for his physical health after retiring.

Alford added that the county and the election board will begin a search for a replacement immediately.

