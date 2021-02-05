 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence electrical contractor arrested for tax evasion
0 comments

Florence electrical contractor arrested for tax evasion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents Friday arrested a Florence electrical contractor and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Jarvaris Chapelle Miles, 45, of Florence, as the sole proprietor of Miles Electric, failed to report $50,641 in business income for tax years 2016 – 2018, according to arrest warrants. For those tax years, he also claimed $205,834 in expenses to which he was not entitled.

Miles evaded at least $14,534 in state income tax by fraudulently reducing his state taxable income, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Miles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID- 27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert