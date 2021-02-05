Florence electrical contractor arrested on tax evasion charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Florence electrical contractor on Friday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Jarvaris Chapelle Miles, 45, of Florence, as the sole proprietor of Miles Electric, failed to report $50,641 in business income for tax years 2016 — 2018, according to arrest warrants. For those tax years, he also claimed $205,834 in expenses to which he was not entitled.

Miles evaded at least $14,534 in state income tax by fraudulently reducing his state taxable income, the warrants allege.

If convicted, Miles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 or both for each count. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.