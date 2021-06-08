Florence Elks donate to support Manna House

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Elks National Foundation started their new year in April accepting applications for their grants in that same month. The Florence Elks Lodge, once again, chose to apply for a grant and donate to Manna House.

With the pandemic still very prevalent, Manna House Director Paul Jones showed the Elk members an improvement that Manna House was able to make with last year's donation.

Manna House workers were able to put up plexiglass partitions between the chairs at dining tables to protect diners from possible COVID spread.

The numbers of people in the community who still need a meal are high because of unemployment caused by the virus.

"Our Elks Lodge was very proud that we could once again assist Manna House with this $2,500 donation," lodge member C.B. Anderson said. "Everyone should be able to eat and Manna House provides that service to our needy population on a daily basis. Once again, our slogan is so true — Elks Care, Elks Share."