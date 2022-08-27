Florence Elks throw baby shower for Guard wives

FLORENCE, S.C. — Twenty-four pregnant women — along with some not pregnant and an occasional significant other — gathered Saturday for a lunch and baby shower courtesy the Florence Elks.

The group had something else in common — the pregnant women were all married to members of the South Carolina National Guard.

"Every year our Elks Lodge applies for grants and we can choose to do most anything to help different parts of our community," said C.B. Anderson, an Elk as well as a veterans advocate. "This year we chose work with our veterans and assist them."

"We applied for grants through our national foundation and received $11,400 for this project," Anderson said.

"We decided what better idea than to do a baby shower for expectant mothers of our National Guard members," he said.

Saturday a room at the Elks Lodge was full, not only of expectant mothers but sandwich trays, strollers, onesies, blankets, wipes and lots of diapers — lots.

The big gift for the mothers was the combination stroller/car seat — something not inexpensive and not easy to purchase 24 at a time.

"It took a lot of looking around on the internet, which is how we ordered those," Anderson said. "With the quantity we needed it was difficult to try to do it in a local store."

Turns out it wasn't easy online either as Anderson said it took several days of ordering them three or four at a time to get the number needed.

"It took many of us working together to get all this done," Anderson said. Two committees handled the acquisitions.

"These folks do have regular jobs but sometimes by having to go to training once a month or by being deployed they may lose their job or they may have to accept a lower-paying job," Anderson said.

"I did hear a comment from one the other day said she didn't know what she was going to do when her baby was born," Anderson said. "She didn't know how she was going to make ends meet. This will be a blessing for her."

"It's an honor for us to be able to assist these folks with these things."