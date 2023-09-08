FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Family YMCA Friday, with help from the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, cut a ribbon to mark its 100th birthday -- a century that has seen the Y grow and change with Florence.

"Just want to thank y'all for coming out and supporting the Y," YMCA CEO Brian New said following the ribbon cutting. "It's been a great ride."

Florence County Museum's Stephen W. Motte said the YMCA's history mirrors that of Florence from its inception as a Railroad YMCA in 1923 to a Family YMCA now with a focus on the community and recreation.

"The role of the YMCA has changed along with its location. It's difficult for people now to understand the impact and significance the YMCA had in Florence," Motte said. "The YMCA was at the center of social life in Downtown Florence in the early 20th century."

"Because the YMCA and railroad were connected, the YMCA was a focal point of civic life," Motte said.

As for that 100-year thing, Motte said the Y was a functioning entity as early as the 19-teens, well before the start of the WWI.

It was chartered, though, 100 years ago.