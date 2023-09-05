FLORENCE, S.C. — Friday the Florence Family YMCA will do something many community organizations never get a chance to do — celebrate 100 years of service.

"We were chartered by the YMCA USA back in Sept. 8, 1923. So we'll have a big to-do Friday, Sept. 8," said Brian News, the Y's chief executive officer.

That big to-do will include a Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting among other activities such as giveaways and tours.

"Running a special for the whole month of September. You can join for what you could join back in 1923 — $1 a month," New said. "People can come in and join for a dollar. All we ask is that they stay members for the remainder of the year and pay regular price for October through December. For a family it's over a $150 savings."

That $1 will get prospective members everything offered to regular members, he said.

The organization's key to its longevity has been to welcome change over the years.

"We had to reinvent ourselves during that. When we opened we were a railroad YMCA, which meant we were down at the railroad tracks taking care of all the rail workers coming through — the doctors' offices, dorm rooms, bowling alley, pool room, kitchen — so they would come through, stay at the Y and the community would come out and do things at the Y as well," New said.

Times change and, in 1971, the YMCA did as well — it moved away from the railroad.

"We took that opportunity to reinvent ourselves again and opened here in 1971 and we've been here ever since," New said of their location at 1700 Rutherford Drive off Second Loop Road and South Irby Street in Florence. "We sit on about 10 acres now. We started out four or five acres and have doubled our size. Our building has been added on to two or three times. Our program offerings have changed and been added to."

New said an aerial photograph of the YMCA at that time showed it all by itself without even a paved road around. Now it sits amid some of the larger subdivisions in Florence.

"Used to be we did a lot of classroom settings with education. Exercise was part of that in the gymnasium. Now a big part of it is the exercise part. We added on in 2001 adding on a wellness center, aerobics room, spin room as well as expanding our child care and youth sports and swimming," New said.

As Florence has changed since 1971 so has the facility and its mission.

"We've always had a big presence with the swimming, giving lessons and having lap swimming for our members and stuff like that. With the city not having any pools and less and less people doing lessons we've become a bigger player in that area. Our pool stays busy inside and out," New said.

Part of that change is an outreach to communities that traditionally haven't learned to swim.

"In the last 10 years you have seen a shift in that role where the African American community and the urban community are coming to take more swim lessons. Not just the kids, the parents come and say they never learned to swim. We'll teach you too," New said.

"We do a program in the summertime which is called Safety Around Water which introduces people who have never had any formal swim lessons to the water. We teach them how to carry themselves around water and give them the basic strokes they need to be safe around water."

"With less and less pools around you're looking at that stuff happening in lakes and rivers and not clear water and you really have to know how to take are of yourself around that. Our program is underwritten so it is very very low cost," he said.

Programs like that are part and parcel of the mission of the YMCA, he said.

"Our mission is to to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy mind, body and spirit for all and we like to take those last two words very seriously. It's for everybody," New said.

"The YMCA — Young Men Christian Association — started out as a Bible study group back in 1844 in London, England. Since then we're not all young anymore, we're not all men anymore and we're not all Christians anymore, but we do apply Christian principles and we are still an association," New said. "We invite everybody in here."

In 2016 the YMCA grew again when it was given Friendship Park — which was adjacent to land upon which the facility sat.

"We have slowly added components to that park. We have a quarter mile walking track open to the community, we have six pieces of outdoor exercise equipment out there, a shelter, bathrooms, pretty much anything you would need except an umbrella if it's raining," New said. It also serves as home to some of the organization's soccer fields.

Then there is the Y's child care program.

"Even before this building was built we used the Pettigrew House as a facility for the Y and did a lot of child care there. Once we opened this facility we were able to expand it quite a bit," New said. "We built our child care center specifically for child care back in the '80s."

"We bring them in, give them a healthy snack. They have homework time and they have activity time. Once a week they go swimming," New said of the program's current child care operations.

The YMCA will play host to the ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Friday which will include giveaways and tours of the facility.