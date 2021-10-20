Florence festival celebrates jelly, jam and the fall

2. Drain bacon grease from pan, leaving approximately 2 tablespoons to cook onions in. Cook the onions until caramelized. When caramelized, add the garlic and cook for a few more minutes.

3. Add the chili powder and paprika and stir to combine.

4. Increase heat to high and add the bourbon and maple syrup. Bring to a boil and scrape the pan to loosen bacon bits. Boil for a few more minutes.

5. Add vinegar and brown sugar and continue to boil. Stir to keep from burning. Cook again for a few minutes.

6. Toss the cooked bacon into the mixture. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. The mixture should thicken to jam consistency.

7. Turn off stove. Once cooled, place in refrigerator. The excess fat will rise to top once cooled completely. Skim this off and discard. If consistency is not thick enough, put back on stove on low heat and simmer awhile longer. If the consistency is too thick, add water and simmer again. If consistency is how you like it, it is done!

8. Serve at room temperature but refrigerate between “uses” for up to a week. May also be frozen.

9. Favorite ways to serve: A blob on top of pimento cheese with crackers. As a topping for a hamburger. On a tomato sandwich. On a biscuit.

