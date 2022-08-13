Florence fights blight with targeted demolition

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's program to remove blighted homes from neighborhoods put its $500,000 boost into action Aug. 3 with fire damaged vacant home at 408 Johns St.

A crew from MNB Construction made quick work of the wood-frame house.

"Our council allotted $500,000 of some of the (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) money that we received to enhance our current vacant home demotion process," said Florence City Manager Randy Osterman. "We're hoping this money will allow us to do roughly 60 houses, give or take, that are in dire need of being removed from neighborhoods.

"They are all blighted homes. They have either gone through or are in the code enforcement process. The home owners didn't have the means to demolish them themselves," he said. "This is an assistance we are able to provide that will allow them to have these houses torn down and the lots cleaned and (the owners will) be responsible for keeping up the lots."

"Our program is two phases. If an owner's income is below 120% of the area's median income, which right now is about $50,000, then we will not place a lien on the property," the city manager said. "If the owner's income is greater than 120%, or is a for profit business, then we will place a lien on the property that will be a forgivable or transferable lien where if the property is overdeveloped and another home is built on it within five years we'll waive that loan."

"The demo program is something that's been going on for a while. The $500,000 has allowed for that process to speed up and expand," Osterman said. "What will happen after that money is depleted, we'll have to look at the financial situation at that time. We'd love to be able to continue that but we'll have to see how it works out in the next budget yet."

The goal of the program is simple, he said.

"At the end of the day the blighted homes will be gone, the neighborhood will see the improvements and a new home added to the community. That's why the lein is transferable and forgivable," he said.

Money spent on removing blighted residences is an investment in both the neighborhood and the city, he said.

Osterman said blighted houses take a toll on the community as a location for drugs or homeless squatters and the like. Overgrown lots shelter vermin. The houses also consume police and firefighter effort along with code enforcement time, he said.

"It does attract elements you don't want in your neighborhood," Osterman said.

"One of the goals of the program is to be able to reduce crime. If you rid these things that could lead to criminal activity that's a crime deterrent," Osterman said. "Neighborhoods that are taken care of produce continued growth. That's what we're looking for."

Osterman said there was due process for each house that is on the city's list for demolition — both before ending up on the list and after ending up on the list.

"Our code enforcement division is working to create and maintain a list. They're also working with the homeowners to determine whether the homeowners would like to be a voluntary participant in the program rather than going through court action and becoming an involuntary participate in the program," the city manager said.

"You still have to go through the process of having an asbestos study to make sure there' no hazardous waste. They are simple to do," he said.

The property owners play a role in this process as well.

"Part of the program is that once a property is identified then our legal department does a title search. The only homes we're demolishing are the ones we know have clear title or if it is heirs property, then we have the correct approvals from all involved," he said.

Once all that is done the properties are packaged and let for bids.

"We don't have the crews to demolish houses so we bid them out. We're going to bid them in packets of 4-5."

"The first four we did are probably spread out a little more than what you'll see in the future," Osterman said. "We wanted to get the program rolling and the first four that cleared the review process we went ahead and bid. There could be economies of scale if we package them closer."

Demolishing about 60 houses will make a big impact on the city.

"I think it'll put a significant dent in the number of blighted houses as we prioritize the worst of the worst — the burned out homes or those that have the roof falling in," Osterman said. "There's a huge difference between a vacant or even an abandoned home that is properly secured vs. a blighted or fallen down structure."

"Just the fact that it'll remove the worst of the worst can only be considered an improvement," he said.

After the cleanup, Osterman said, the city will work toward redevelopment.

"We believe this will lead to private investment in these neighborhoods. Can I tell you that is going to happen, no. That is the ultimate goal and desire of this program," he said.

Until that happens code and law enforcement will keep an eye out on the properties to make sure the city's isn't just relocating problems from one area to the next.

Overall, Osterman said, the project is a good one to undertake.

"It actually is an investment in the communities," he said. "We can't help but think that the community and the city as a whole will benefit from the program."