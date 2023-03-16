FLORENCE, S.C. -- Financial Center is a financial services business with focus on financial literacy campaign, giving access to various financial products and solutions according to one’s own needs and goals. It provides business opportunities to anyone interested.

As a financial education center, it provides workshops and presentation to individuals, families and groups in homes, churches, schools and organizations or one-on-one basis.

Topics include how to increase cash flow/income, debt management, saving for emergency funds, having proper protection, building and preserving wealth among others. The business also offers a broad array of personal financial strategies to include individual financial services, tax-advantage term and permanent insurance protection, retirement products, estate preservation, long term care and disability insurance.

Center leaders said they believe these products are often a crucial part of a legacy strategy for families.

In addition, the center offers dynamic business platform to help people build their own financial services business. The center invites individuals to contact them if interested to become partners in the business.

The center has a goal of expanding and opening more financial centers within the state of South Carolina and beyond.

They located at 514 W. Palmetto St. business hours are from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. For more information contact Daphne Lee Sanbangan at (214) 5852579 (Mobile) or (843) 472-5001 (Office). She can also be reached at her website https://wsbcampaign.com/daphneleesabangan and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090893645004.