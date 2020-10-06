Florence fire department called to Orangeland fire

FLORENCE, S.C.
The Florence Fire and Police departments were called to a fire at Orangeland seafood restaurant Tuesday evening. Officials told another media outlet that the fire was currently under investigation and that no one was injured before the fire was contained by fire crews. The restauarant was purchased by Mike and Cheryl Tayara in 1984. Since that time, it has changed from a location selling fruit baskets to a seafood restaurant.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.