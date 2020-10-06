 Skip to main content
Florence fire department called to Orangeland fire
Florence fire department called to Orangeland fire

Orangeland

The Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department were on the scene of a fire at Orangeland seafood restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C.

The Florence Fire and Police departments were called to a fire at Orangeland seafood restaurant Tuesday evening. Officials told another media outlet that the fire was currently under investigation and that no one was injured before the fire was contained by fire crews. The restauarant was purchased by Mike and Cheryl Tayara in 1984. Since that time, it has changed from a location selling fruit baskets to a seafood restaurant. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

