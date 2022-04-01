FLORENCE, S.C. - The city of Florence is getting a new fire station to accommodate the rapid growth in the West Florence area.

A grand opening ceremony was held for Florence Fire Station Six Thursday afternoon.

“We are excited about the new station and the ability it provides for the Fire Department to meet the needs of the community and better serve the citizens of Florence," said Fire Chief Shannon Tanner.

Tanner spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony and said he hadn't been sure the building would be completed in time.

“Just last year, we were here and we broke ground, '' Tanner said. “There has been a lot of work and great effort done by a lot of people. Back then, I wasn't sure how it was going to get completed with COVID-19 on the rise and the supply chain disruption. I didn’t realize that we would be here a year later. I was hoping that it would work out, but I wasn’t certain. Thank goodness it all worked out.”

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said this project was in the making for years and congratulated the firefighters on their new home.

“This is a process that started years ago,” Myers said. “ It started with our previous administration where I served as city councilwoman.

“Thank you to the firefighters. My hat is off to every firefighter there is. I believe that everything has a special calling and your calling is so important. You all risk your lives every time you are called. You deserve this home because you protect this city and you protect all lives.”

Hoses were decoupled at the grand opening, signifying the opening of the station.

Construction was done by Hogan Construction Group LLC and the project cost $2.25 million to complete. The building has a two-bay station that will house an engine company with four designated personnel and includes a warehouse with an office area.

“I think this building is very innovative and the city of Florence is growing," said firefighter Owen Powell. "This is a good step towards the fire department growing with the city of Florence. I love coming to work and there is something new every shift. This building gives me a better place to work.”

