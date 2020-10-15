 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence firefighters save family dog from house fire
0 comments

Florence firefighters save family dog from house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Wednesday night put their new pet rescue equipment to good use when they responded to a structure fire at 504 Tingen Alley.

Florence Fire Department was dispatched at 7:53 p.m. to the home and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters entered the home to do a search-and-rescue operation and to extinguish the blaze and, in doing so, found the home owners' puppy by removing it from the home and reviving it with the pet oxygen mask, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in the release.

Firefighters controlled the fire in about 15 minutes with no other injuries to report.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command officers and were assisted at the scene by assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police officers.

The cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence City Council approves rental registry
Local News

Florence City Council approves rental registry

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis said he felt ashamed as the city council voted to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing a rental registry in the city at its monthly meeting held Monday afternoon. 

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015
Local News

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-2020 school year, the first for the partnership between Florence 1 Schools and Chartwells K12, produced a significant increase in meal participation, over a half million dollars was spent on improvements to equipment and the district was awarded $37,000 in grant funding from nonprofit and community organizations – all while serving more than 700,000 meals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert