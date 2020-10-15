Florence firefighters save family dog from house fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Wednesday night put their new pet rescue equipment to good use when they responded to a structure fire at 504 Tingen Alley.

Florence Fire Department was dispatched at 7:53 p.m. to the home and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters entered the home to do a search-and-rescue operation and to extinguish the blaze and, in doing so, found the home owners' puppy by removing it from the home and reviving it with the pet oxygen mask, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in the release.

Firefighters controlled the fire in about 15 minutes with no other injuries to report.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command officers and were assisted at the scene by assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police officers.

The cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental.