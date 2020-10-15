Florence firefighters save family dog from house fire

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence firefighters put their new pet rescue equipment to good use Wednesday night when they fought a house fire at 504 Tingen Alley.

Florence Fire Department was dispatched at 7:53 p.m. to the home and found heavy fire coming from the back.

Firefighters entered the home to do a search-and-rescue operation and to extinguish the blaze and, in doing so, found the home owners' puppy. They removed it from the home and revived it with the pet oxygen mask, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in a media advisory.

Firefighters controlled the fire in about 15 minutes with no other injuries to report.

Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command officers and they were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence police officers.

The cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental.