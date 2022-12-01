Florence First Presbyterian rings in Advent with handbell concert

FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence First Presbyterian Church Wednesday night kicked off Advent with it's annual Chancel Handbell Choir Concert.

Director Ann Rogers Chandler said this year's selection featured some favorites, including the Carol of the Bells, along with a composition written during a COVID lock down.

"Several people request them and there are lots of new ones. We're just expanding our repertoire," she said following the performance.

The performance closed out with the Carol of the Bells.

"Everybody loves that one so we can't do it without that one," Chandler said.

The choir will next play in the spring.