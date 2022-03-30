Florence first responders enjoy food and laughter at Raldex luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-area first responders on Wednesday were treated to a hot lunch and a chance to sit down with friends, share a laugh and enjoy the day.

"If you look around there's a lot of people here, first responders, it's a huge family," said Dwight Mobley, West Florence fire marshal. "We all depend on each other so when we have a chance to get together and see some we haven't seen in a while, it's good camaraderie."

Raldex Hospitality's 9th annual First Responders Cookout served up all that as the family of first responders gathered for grilled chicken, string beans, corn, a roll and a cookie.

"It gives us a chance to give back to the community, to the officers and firefighters and EMTs that every day go out and do their best to keep us safe," said Kirby Anderson with Raldex.

Preparation for the meal started before sunrise.

"It's been a beautiful day; it was a little cold at 5 a.m.," said Anderson, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

By the time the meal was served temperatures had climbed into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

"Today we cooked about 350 meals total. We plan on getting rid of every one of them," Anderson said as people packed meals into foam containers. "We've been going about 30-35 minutes now and we've done about 125 plates."

Laughter and conversation ruled the tables set out for the meal.

"And that's the way it is," Mobley said. "With the jobs we have and the stress we're under it's nice to come out and relax and appreciate what they've done for all the first responders here."

Anderson and the Raldex crew served lunches well into the early afternoon — some eaten on site and others to go.