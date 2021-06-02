Florence first responders treated to lunch Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence first responders got a free lunch Wednesday for being the ones who run toward danger rather than away from it.

The event, in the lower parking lot of the Florence Center, was eat-in or carry-out, said event coordinator Tammy Hicks with Pepsi of Florence, one of three event sponsors.

Pee Dee Ford Service and Raldex Hospitality were the other two event sponsors.

Pepsi had talked about it and wanted to do something for first responders "and we picked a day and invited everybody to come to show our appreciation for first responders," Hicks said.

First responders got barbecue chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, a roll and their choice of any cold Pepsi product, Hicks said.

In all, the supporters prepared about 300 meals.