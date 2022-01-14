 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence Five and Dillon Three school districts going virtual
FLORENCE, S.C. – Two more Pee Dee school districts are going virtual. 

Florence Five (Johnsonville) and Dillon Four (Dillon and Lake View) announced this week that they would be going virtual. 

Florence Five was virtual-learning on Friday and is also scheduled to do so on Tuesday. Dillon Four is scheduled to be virtual all of next week and return to in person learning on Jan. 24. 

These two districts join Florence Three (Lake City) as Pee Dee districts going virtual. Florence Three announced Thursday it would be going virtual on Friday and Tuesday. 

