Florence Flamingos, Carolina Bank launch Tools for Teachers Program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos and Carolina Bank Monday announced a partnership for the Tools for Teachers Program to assist in providing resources for fifth-grade teachers and students at Florence 1 Schools.
The program is designed to give back to schools through rewarding both participating students and teachers.
“We are excited to launch our first community program with the fifth-grade classes in the Florence 1 School District,” Flamingos president Cameron Kovach said. “We chose fifth graders specifically because it is a big transition year for them before heading into middle school.”
Every participating student will receive items for the classroom through the program, provided by the Flamingos and Carolina Bank.
“We know that teachers open their own pockets to pay for school supplies in their classrooms,” Kovach added. “Through this program, we want to help them provide more items for their students.”
At the end of each academic year, each fifth-grade teacher at the participating schools will choose five students as Flockstars, based on parameters set up at each school. Those parameters could include attendance, behavior, grades, winners of spelling bee contests or even test results.
The Flockstars will be presented with a certificate and four tickets to the Flamingos’ game on June 3. At the game, each of the “Flockstars” will be recognized on the field for their accomplishments in the classroom. The students who are chosen to attend the game also will receive a Flamingos hat and be treated to all-you-can-eat offerings for the game.
Meanwhile, the program also will honor the participating teachers.
Each teacher from the participating schools will receive two tickets to a Flamingos game, where they will be honored on the field. Also, one teacher from each of the participating schools will be entered to receive a scholarship from the Flamingos to help with general classroom supplies.