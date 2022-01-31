Florence Flamingos, Carolina Bank launch Tools for Teachers Program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos and Carolina Bank Monday announced a partnership for the Tools for Teachers Program to assist in providing resources for fifth-grade teachers and students at Florence 1 Schools.

The program is designed to give back to schools through rewarding both participating students and teachers.

“We are excited to launch our first community program with the fifth-grade classes in the Florence 1 School District,” Flamingos president Cameron Kovach said. “We chose fifth graders specifically because it is a big transition year for them before heading into middle school.”

Every participating student will receive items for the classroom through the program, provided by the Flamingos and Carolina Bank.

“We know that teachers open their own pockets to pay for school supplies in their classrooms,” Kovach added. “Through this program, we want to help them provide more items for their students.”