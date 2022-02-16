 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence, Florence One Schools, housing authority partner to offer tutoring sessions
Barnes Street Tutoring

Southside Middle School teacher Schannell Montgomery helps a North Vista Elementary School student with his homework Tuesday afternoon at the Barnes Street Recreation Center.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – A partnership between Florence, Florence One Schools and the Housing Authority of Florence is bringing tutoring session to three community centers twice a week. 

The partnership is offering tutoring sessions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from now until April 29 except for the district's winter intercession week at the Barnes Street Activity Center (513 Barnes St.), the Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center (800 Oakland Ave.) and the Northwest Park Community Center (801 Clement St.). 

In an announcement of the tutoring partnership, North Vista teacher Andrea Jolley said she was excited to be a tutor because it was designed for students who attend Title I schools. 

“This gives them an opportunity to receive academic help that may or may not be affordable for their parents," Jolley said. 

Michelle McBride, the district's assistant superintendent for elementary school education, said the tutoring sessions offered a great opportunity for students to get hands-on help with their schoolwork. She thanked the teachers for participating in the program, the city and the housing authority for partnering with the district to offer the program.

Florence City Manager Randy Osterman said the success of the community is built on partnerships and he appreciates the collaboration between the school district, Housing Authority and city to create the tutoring program. 

“Giving students an additional opportunity to excel in education has always been one of my goals,” said Victoria Nash, recreation division manager for the city. “Having Florence One Schools and the Housing Authority of Florence offer assistance to accomplish this goal has been a great step in the right direction to improve the quality of life for Florence residents. Together we will continue to push Florence Forward.”

Housing Authority of Florence Executive Director Clamentine Elmore said she is a huge proponent of education so she was happy to see the partnership come to fruition.

“I believe that housing plus education equals success,” Elmore said. “With the pandemic starting in 2020, the kids were not able to go to school and some of them got behind. The school district does have other tutoring opportunities but sometimes good old-fashioned in-person tutoring is best.”

Elmore said the times and locations were selected to be as convenient as possible for students. 

Funding for the partnership is provided by the Elementary and Secondary School Relief [ESSR] Act funds the district received to combat learning loss. 

The act is one component of the three major COVID-19 relief packages signed into law. The first round of funding was provided in the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act, the second in the additional CARES act appropriations in the fall of 2020 and the third round of funding was provided in the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last spring. 

Registration for tutoring services is not required. 

For more information about the tutoring program, contact the city's recreation division at 843-665-3253. 

