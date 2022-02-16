Florence, Florence One Schools, housing authority partner to offer tutoring sessions

“Giving students an additional opportunity to excel in education has always been one of my goals,” said Victoria Nash, recreation division manager for the city. “Having Florence One Schools and the Housing Authority of Florence offer assistance to accomplish this goal has been a great step in the right direction to improve the quality of life for Florence residents. Together we will continue to push Florence Forward.”

Housing Authority of Florence Executive Director Clamentine Elmore said she is a huge proponent of education so she was happy to see the partnership come to fruition.

“I believe that housing plus education equals success,” Elmore said. “With the pandemic starting in 2020, the kids were not able to go to school and some of them got behind. The school district does have other tutoring opportunities but sometimes good old-fashioned in-person tutoring is best.”

Elmore said the times and locations were selected to be as convenient as possible for students.

Funding for the partnership is provided by the Elementary and Secondary School Relief [ESSR] Act funds the district received to combat learning loss.