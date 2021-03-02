Florence Four and Florence One to consolidate July 1, 2022, Timmonsville High School to be 'retired'

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Florence County School District Four reportedly will consolidate into Florence One Schools on July 1, 2022.

Molly Spearman, the South Carolina superintendent of education, recently sent a letter to the constituents of Florence Four announcing her decision to consolidate the district.

She also said that Timmonsville High School would be "retired" and that its high school students would go to appropriate Florence One Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She added the education center would continue to function as an elementary and middle school with the possibility of becoming a community center in the future.

Spearman said that a transition committee from Florence Four and Florence One will be appointed with the consultation of the legislative delegation.

In the letter, Spearman cited the financial aspect of continuing to operate the district as a standalone entity. She said that it was hard for districts of less than 1,000 students to be able to have the resources to provide an effective school system.

Spearman made the decision to consolidate because Florence Four was taken over by the state in 2018, thus making Spearman the de facto Florence Four board of trustees.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.