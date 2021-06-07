Florence Four and One consolidation committee to meet Tuesday evening

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The committee tasked with assisting and advising in the consolidation of Florence School District Four and Florence One Schools is scheduled to hold its first meeting Tuesday.

The committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Timmonsville Educational Center at 304 Kemper St. in Timmonsville.

Molly Spearman, South Carolina superintendent of education, appointed committee members on April 7. They are Porter Stewart, Florence One Schools board chairman, Trisha Caulder, Florence One board vice chairwoman, Tonya Addison, Florence Four administrator, Dr. Gloria Bracey, Florence Four parent liaison, Thomas McFadden, Timmonsville police chief and head football coach, and Kimberly Mack of the state Department of Education and a former principal at South Florence.

Limited seating will be available to members of the public who wish to attend. The meeting will also be live streamed on the Florence Four Facebook page.

Public comments are also strongly encouraged.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.