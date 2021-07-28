 Skip to main content
Florence Four board asks for special election to fill empty board seats
Florence Four board asks for special election to fill empty board seats

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees has asked the Florence County election board to schedule elections for the board seats that weren’t filled in the 2020 general election.

Florence Four Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe sent a letter directed to Bertha Scott, deputy director of the election board, on Wednesday, July 21, requesting the election board hold special elections to fill three seats on the Florence Four Board of Trustees.

Scott confirmed that the election board has received the letter. She added that the board of Voter Registration and elections is going to consider the letter at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Florence Four Board of Trustees may not have the power to declare the need for a special election and ask the Florence County election board to hold such an election.

The budget proviso that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman used to declare a state of emergency authorizes her and the Department of Education to assume management responsibilities for the district.

The three seats were scheduled to be up for election in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.

“The three vacancies are the result of not holding an election in 2020,” Joe says in the letter. “These seats were ... [formerly] held by Richard Hodges who won a seat on the Timmonsville ... [Town] Council; Brenda McKithen who also won a seat on the Timmonsvile ... [Town] Council; and Henry Anderson.”

The election was not held at the request of Cathy Hazelwood, the South Carolina Department of Education’s general counsel, who sent an email to then-Florence County election director David Alford on July 27, 2020.

She said that the department did not want to hold a special election because the district was unable to afford it.

“We are nearly certain that Florence One and Four will consolidate in school year 2021, which makes a nine month term for school board members who have no authority in the district imprudent,” Hazelwood said in her email.

