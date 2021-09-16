Florence Four board asks Molly Spearman to return district to local control

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees has asked South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to return control of the district to them.

Fletcher Smith Jr., the board's attorney, sent a letter requesting that Spearman begin the process of transitioning control of the district back to the board rather than continue the process of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools.

Smith's rationale, as explained in the letter, is as follows: the district was taken over by the state Department of Education on May 9, 2018, due to a fiscal emergency and the audit report for the year ended June 30, 2020, says that the district's fund balance is now in compliance with South Carolina law. Thus, the financial emergency no longer exists and, therefore, local control should be returned to the board.

However, the 2020 audit report also states that although the district has made improvements, the financial health of the district remains a concern.

The audit report also outlines several problems with the district's financial structure prior to Spearman's takeover on May 9, 2018. Those include poor or nonexistent internal controls, budget variances of around 2% of revenues and expenses and failing to manage state and federal accounts correctly.

