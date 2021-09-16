 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence Four board asks Molly Spearman to return district to local control
0 Comments

Florence Four board asks Molly Spearman to return district to local control

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees has asked South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to return control of the district to them. 

Fletcher Smith Jr., the board's attorney, sent a letter requesting that Spearman begin the process of transitioning control of the district back to the board rather than continue the process of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools.

Smith's rationale, as explained in the letter, is as follows: the district was taken over by the state Department of Education on May 9, 2018, due to a fiscal emergency and the audit report for the year ended June 30, 2020, says that the district's fund balance is now in compliance with South Carolina law. Thus, the financial emergency no longer exists and, therefore, local control should be returned to the board. 

However, the 2020 audit report also states that although the district has made improvements, the financial health of the district remains a concern. 

The audit report also outlines several problems with the district's financial structure prior to Spearman's takeover on May 9, 2018. Those include poor or nonexistent internal controls, budget variances of around 2% of revenues and expenses and failing to manage state and federal accounts correctly. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert