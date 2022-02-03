Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Two members of the Florence Four Board of Trustees have filed a lawsuit as the board seeks to stop or slow the consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools.
The consolidation would mean closing Florence Four's middle and high schools.
Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed back pay.
Joe and Echols referred comments on the lawsuit to the board's spokesman, Gary Burgess.
Burgess declined to comment, saying the lawsuit speaks for itself. "It lays out the case as to why the Florence Four Board of Trustees felt the need to take legal action to protect the citizens of Timmonsville, Florence County School District Four, against what we believe are the unlawful, unethical and unconstitutional actions of Superintendent [Molly] Spearman, the South Carolina Department of Education and her enablers," Burgess added.
A spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Education declined to comment. He said the department had not been served with the lawsuit and could not comment on something it had not yet seen.
Joe and Echols ask the court to declare that Spearman exceeded the authority given to her under the budget proviso she used to take control of the district to consolidate school districts, call elections, not pay school board members and "set into motion a process to accelerated the destruction of a school district without legal authority."
The suit, filed Tuesday afternoon against the South Carolina Department of Education in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas by the board's attorney, Fletcher Smith of Greenville, contains the allegations interspersed with a general narrative of the timeline of the consolidation.
The timeline begins with Spearman sending a letter to Joe on May 9, 2018, informing her that the state department would be taking over direct management of the district and the board's compensation would be suspended.
Joe and Echols argue that Spearman did not have the authority to suspend board members' compensation.
The board's policy states that board members are not to be compensated for their duties except for being paid $100 – the chair receives $150 – for the expenses of attending the board's monthly meeting.
The next entry in the timeline is the announcement that the district was being taken over due to financial instability on May 10, 2018.
Joe and Echols cite the district's 2020 audit report indicating that the district's financial woes have improved and, thus, the reason for the state of emergency no longer exists.
However, the 2020 audit report also states that although the district has made improvements, the financial health of the district remains a concern.
Joe and Echols also argue that the department's takeover of the district violates the civil and constitutional rights of the residents of the district.
One of the entries in the timeline relates to the cancellation of the 2020 election of four board members after an email from the department's chief legal officer, Cathy Hazelwood, to then-Florence County Election Director David Alford.
Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the election to take place one year later. Also, the board's powers have been assumed by the department.
The next entry in the timeline is the announcement from Spearman that Timmonsville High School would be retired.
Joe and Echols allege that Spearman did not have the authority to retire the school.
The budget proviso Spearman used to take over the district gives the department the ability to directly manage the district. Board policy and state law provide the district's management the authority over the district's property.
The next entry is the decision of the Florence One Schools board to allow Florence Four students to attend Florence One schools tuition free this school year.
Joe and Echols allege that the tuition-free offer depopulated Timmonsville High School.
The school's student population has been declining for at least 20 years, according to records maintained by a South Carolina football history website.
There are also entries related to the department's management of the district's property.
Joe and Echols allege Spearman did not have authority in this area.
One of the allegations is that the department did not follow state law and hold a budget hearing for the district in 2019, 2020 or 2021.
It is not clear whether Joe and Echols have standing to bring the lawsuit on behalf of the board or the school district. When Spearman assumed control of the district, she assumed management responsibilities likely including the ability to file a lawsuit on behalf of the district.
The complaint also describes the racial and gender makeup of the district's and Florence One Schools' boards, recaps that a transition committee was formed, had one meeting and then disbanded, notes that Florence One Schools superintendent Richard O'Malley is acting as the point person for the department in Florence Four.
O'Malley declined to comment.
The suit is filed by Joe and Echols on behalf of the Florence Four board and the school district.
It is not clear if they have the authority to file a lawsuit on behalf of either entity. All of the power vested in the board was transferred to the state department when the district was taken over.