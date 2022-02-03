Florence Four board chair, vice chair file suit against South Carolina Department of Education

Joe and Echols ask the court to declare that Spearman exceeded the authority given to her under the budget proviso she used to take control of the district to consolidate school districts, call elections, not pay school board members and "set into motion a process to accelerated the destruction of a school district without legal authority."

The suit, filed Tuesday afternoon against the South Carolina Department of Education in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas by the board's attorney, Fletcher Smith of Greenville, contains the allegations interspersed with a general narrative of the timeline of the consolidation.

The timeline begins with Spearman sending a letter to Joe on May 9, 2018, informing her that the state department would be taking over direct management of the district and the board's compensation would be suspended.

Joe and Echols argue that Spearman did not have the authority to suspend board members' compensation.

The board's policy states that board members are not to be compensated for their duties except for being paid $100 – the chair receives $150 – for the expenses of attending the board's monthly meeting.