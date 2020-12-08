 Skip to main content
Florence Four going to e-learning for rest of 2020
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Students in the Timmonsville schools will be learning online for the rest of the calendar year. 

Tonya Addison, the executive district administrator for Florence County School District Four, said the district will conduct classes via e-learning for the next two weeks because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Florence County.

"In addition, after each holiday break, our district conducts a week of e-learning as a safety precaution to allow for COVID tracing and testing as it is inevitable for families to gather during the holiday," Addison added in an emailed statement.

"After the Christmas holiday break, we will begin Jan. 4, 2021 with e-learning and resume face-to-face classes Jan. 11, 2021."

