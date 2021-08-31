 Skip to main content
Florence Four going virtual Wednesday through Friday
Florence Four going virtual Wednesday through Friday

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Another Pee Dee school district is going virtual.

Florence County School District Four announced Tuesday on Facebook that the district would be going to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week (today through Friday) before returning to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 7. 

Students in first grade through 12th grade will bring home virtual instruction devices. Students in 4K and 5K will receive packets. 

Bus drivers will provide meals during lunch. 

Darlington County Schools announced late last week that Friday, Sept. 3, would be a virtual instruction day. 

