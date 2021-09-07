Florence Four has the lowest non-charter average teacher salary in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. – Five Pee Dee school districts rank among the top 11 districts with the lowest average salary.

The South Carolina Department of Education recently released the annual report cards for schools and school districts. A portion of that data is financial, including average teacher salaries by district and by school.

The data says that Florence Four, serving the Timmonsville area, is the lowest paying non-charter school district in the state with an average salary of $46,167. Four more Pee Dee school districts have among the lowest non-charter school average salaries in the state. Marion County is the second lowest at $46,474, Marlboro County is the fourth lowest at $47,345, Dillon Four is the fifth lowest at $47,784 and Dillon Three is the ninth lowest at $48,346.

The Erskine Charter Institute has the lowest average salary an average salary of $45,581, and the South Carolina Public Charter School District would rank as the fifth lowest at average salary of $47,645. If these two are included it would move Florence Four to the second lowest, Marion to the third lowest, Marlboro to the fifth lowest, Dillon Four to the sixth lowest and Dillon Three to the 11th lowest.