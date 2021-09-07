Florence Four has the lowest non-charter average teacher salary in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. – Five Pee Dee school districts rank among the top 11 districts with the lowest average salary.
The South Carolina Department of Education recently released the annual report cards for schools and school districts. A portion of that data is financial, including average teacher salaries by district and by school.
The data says that Florence Four, serving the Timmonsville area, is the lowest paying non-charter school district in the state with an average salary of $46,167. Four more Pee Dee school districts have among the lowest non-charter school average salaries in the state. Marion County is the second lowest at $46,474, Marlboro County is the fourth lowest at $47,345, Dillon Four is the fifth lowest at $47,784 and Dillon Three is the ninth lowest at $48,346.
The Erskine Charter Institute has the lowest average salary an average salary of $45,581, and the South Carolina Public Charter School District would rank as the fifth lowest at average salary of $47,645. If these two are included it would move Florence Four to the second lowest, Marion to the third lowest, Marlboro to the fifth lowest, Dillon Four to the sixth lowest and Dillon Three to the 11th lowest.
Lexington-Richland Five, which serves the Irmo and Chapin areas, has the highest average teacher salary in the state at $56,719, followed by Orangeburg County ($56,716), Clover (also known as York Two) at $55,890, Fairfield County ($55,585) and Spartanburg Four (also known as Woodruff) at $55,484.
As far as the rest of the Pee Dee, Darlington County has the highest average teacher salary at $51,496.48 followed by Florence Two, also known as Hannah-Pamplico, at $51,400.81, Florence Five, also known as Johnsonville, at $51,037.79, Florence One Schools at $50,701.78 and Florence Three, also known as Lake City, at $50,272.91.
The school with the highest average salary is the Charleston Advancement Academy at $71,567 followed by the Aiken Scholars Academy at $65,525, Chapin High School at $63,255, Bethel Elementary School in Clover at $62,285 and Saint Stephen Middle School in Berkeley County at $62,024.
In the Pee Dee, Royall Elementary School is the school with the highest average salary at $56,828, followed by the Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology at $55,518, Briggs Elementary School at $54,793, Hartsville's Carolina Elementary School at $54,264 and Darlington's Pate Elementary School at $53,655.
At the school level, the lowest average salaries are at charter schools, including the Palmetto Youth Academy of Florence One Schools and Virtus Academy. The Palmetto Youth Academy has the lowest average teacher salary in the state at $33,039.
In the Pee Dee, Marion Intermediate School has the lowest average salary of non-charter schools at $41,919 followed by Hemingway Elementary School at $42,709, Florence Three's Main Street Elementary at $42,943, the Creek Bridge STEM Academy at $43,317 and Bennettsville Intermediate School at $43,559.