Florence Four spokesman lashes out at Molly Spearman, others

The consolidation was announced a year prior to Florence One Schools’ tuition-free plan. Also, the district’s enrollment has been in decline for more than 20 years.

He also accuses the Florence County legislative delegation of doing their job in “returning the land to the ruling class.”

No member of the Florence County delegation has taken a public position on the Florence Four-One consolidation. However, State Rep. Jay Jordan said at a Lions Club meeting that there’s no reason for Florence County to have five school districts.

Burgess says the children of Timmonsville, “Black and working class Whites,” will continue to be treated like enslaved people.

Slavery has been illegal in the United States since Congress passed the 13th Amendment in late 1865. Various court cases have established the 14th amendment protects any class of people from being treated as a second-class group.