Florence Four spokesman lashes out at Molly Spearman, others

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The spokesman for the Florence Four Board of Trustees has accused South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, the Florence County legislative delegation and the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the district.
“So, what was assumed by the good people of Timmonsville has been true all along,” Gary Burgess Sr. says in an email. “The rich and powerful in Florence Four see no benefit in educating the Black and working class Whites of Timmonsville and have used the political apparatus to gain complete control of the people, the people’s children, their property and all of their resources.”
A spokesman for Spearman declined to comment on Burgess’ email Wednesday morning.
The average ACT composite score for students at Timmonsville High School is 12.8, the lowest score in the Pee Dee region. Wilson (17.5), West Florence (17) and South Florence (16.1) have higher scores on the test that measures educational achievement.
“Once the property taxes increase in Florence Four those people will be pushed out,” Burgess continues.
According to information provided by the South Carolina Association of Counties, the millage rate of Florence One Schools is 0.2386 mills and the millage rate of Florence Four is 0.1412 mills.
“The plan by Spearman, and those who control Spearman, was never about educating the students. It was and still is about control, power and money,” Burgess continues.
Spearman has repeatedly said that the district does not have enough children in it to operate on its own. She has pushed for the consolidation of other similarly sized districts throughout the state. Two years ago, the South Carolina General Assembly passed and Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill giving these districts financial incentives to consolidate into other districts.
Burgess says Brockington Elementary School would “exist in name only ... for a small group of elite students.”
Spearman told the Morning News Tuesday that the school would continue to serve the residents of Timmonsville and the surrounding area but would gain an arts magnet program.
Burgess says Florence Four students will be bused for “hours into a foreign district.”
Cartersville, in far western Florence County, is an 18- minute ride from Sneed Middle School, according to Google Maps. The mapping site indicates that it is a 31-minute ride from Cartersville to Wilson High School.
Burgess accuses the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees of offering free tuition for Florence Four residents to weaken Florence Four.
The consolidation was announced a year prior to Florence One Schools’ tuition-free plan. Also, the district’s enrollment has been in decline for more than 20 years.
He also accuses the Florence County legislative delegation of doing their job in “returning the land to the ruling class.”
No member of the Florence County delegation has taken a public position on the Florence Four-One consolidation. However, State Rep. Jay Jordan said at a Lions Club meeting that there’s no reason for Florence County to have five school districts.
Burgess says the children of Timmonsville, “Black and working class Whites,” will continue to be treated like enslaved people.
Slavery has been illegal in the United States since Congress passed the 13th Amendment in late 1865. Various court cases have established the 14th amendment protects any class of people from being treated as a second-class group.
Burgess adds that the “good White Christians in Florence One and Florence County” will continue to behave as though they are doing what’s best for the poor and that the African Americans who “assume they are elite and powerful will continue to do the systems bidding- ducking, dodging and lying in hopes of keeping the crumbs from the master’s table.”
No elected official, beyond Spearman, has taken a position in support of the consolidation plan. Darrick Jackson, Timmonsville’s former mayor, has spoken out several times in opposition to the consolidation. The Morning News has also seen Timmonsville and other elected officials at Florence Four board meetings.
Burgess adds that Richard O’Malley, superintendent of Florence One Schools, will get an increase in his “tremendous” salary.
O’Malley also declined to comment Wednesday morning.
Last June, O’Malley received a $15,000 bonus and an extremely effective evaluation from the district’s board of trustees. O’Malley’s most recent statement of economic interests filed with the South Carolina Ethics Commission indicates he receives a salary of $238,000.
An article in the Spartanburg Herald Journal indicates that O’Malley’s salary is the second-largest in the state behind the Greenville County superintendent.
Burgess also makes comments about a South Carolina Department of Education official, saying she will “continue to dance for Spearman without the compensation being offered to O’Malley,” and a Florence Four employee (She will ill continue to be blinded sided by the puppet master.”)