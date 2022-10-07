Florence garden clubs brighten up tennis center ahead of Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. — When the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center opens Monday for play in the McLeod for Health Florence Open it will have homey and welcoming accents that only members of several of Florence's garden clubs can provide.

"The Wildwood Garden Club was involved once before and the place never looked better," said city of Florence tennis director Rob Hill.

That's why, he said, the city reached out to them to see if they would do it again.

They said yes — and brought some friends along to help.

"We partnered with the Four O'clock Garden Club to decorate the tennis center for the tournament," said Dotti Matthews, president of the Wildwood Garden Club.

Friday morning the garden club members, armed with clippings from their yards, clippers to get more clippings from the garden center, ribbon, items to put greenery in, a supply of flowers and other greenery, their creativity and a mission to go with it all piled up in the upstairs of the tennis center.

By 10 a.m. wreaths had been made an hung, flowers had been arranged, bows and ribbons were planned and implemented and fall themed arrangements put where they'd brighten up the place.

"We have these wonderful people who know what they're doing with flowers," said Matthews.

Matthews said the mission was one the clubs and their members could easily get behind.

"Breast cancer is important to a lot of us and a lot of our members," said Matthews. "We have people who have survived or have lost loved ones to cancer. It's near and dear to us so we like to come out here and make it pretty for the tournament."

The McLeod for Health Florence Open, a USTA Pro Circuit women’s tournament to benefit Susan G. Komen South Carolina will be played at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center Oct. 10-16. With approximately 90 tournaments held annually throughout the country, the USTA Pro Circuit is the pathway to the US Open and tour-level competition for aspiring tennis players and a frequent battleground for established professionals.