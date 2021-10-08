Florence gets $250,000 grant for stormwater master plan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's efforts to examine how to improve its stormwater system will get helping hand from the South Carolina Office of Resilience Disaster Recovery Office and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The state disaster recovery office has distributed nearly $2.48 million in federal funds to the state's Seventh Congressional District including $250,000 to the city of Florence for a stormwater master plan.

Additional funding for the development of a stormwater master plan is included in the projects that the city council approved when it voted to raise its stormwater fees earlier this year.

The money being distributed also includes $175,000 to Francis Marion University for infrastructure improvements.

Congressman Tom Rice, the Seventh District representative, said he was pleased to learn of the allocations.

"Our district becomes improved and better prepared for future disasters because of investments like these,” Rice said. “I was proud to help secure $162 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and I thank the state for working diligently to manage and distribute these funds to South Carolina’s communities."

The distributed funding is part of a $162 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the state disaster recovery office in 2019 to fund recovery from Hurricane Matthew and the 2015 floods. To date, $46.9 million has been awarded, including nearly $27 million in the Seventh Congressional District.

