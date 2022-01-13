 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence gets ready for winter weather
Roofers

Two roofers install shingles at the Hamilton House Thursday afternoon.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE

Florence and the rest of the Pee Dee are preparing for the potential of winter weather, freezing rain or snow, to come this weekend. Meanwhile, the Hamilton House on Dargan Street is having work done on its roof. 

