NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Multi-Platinum selling and five-time ACM Award nominee Cole Swindell will launch his fall headlining Twelve Tour on Oct. 12 in Fargo, ND. The next-to-last tour date on the tour will be Florence Nov. 3.

Joining Swindell on his Twelve Tour will be special guests Nate Smith, Conner Smith, Avery Anna and Greylan James.

“My fans know 12 is my number… so, here we go... 12 shows. Twelve different sets. We are kicking this off Oct. 12 and I can’t wait to be out on the road with Nate, Conner, Avery Anna and Greylan,” Swindell said through a release on the tour.

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Twelve Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” Tickets will go on sale to the public in most markets Friday at 10 a.m. local. Check ColeSwindell.com for on sale dates in each market. To purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com.