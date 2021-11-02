 Skip to main content
Florence getting second Cook Out
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs. 

Cook Out's website indicates that a second Florence restaurant will be constructed at 2112 W. Lucas St.

The restaurant will be in front of the Hampton Inn and between the Comfort Inn and the plaza with Starbucks, The Lost Cajun and Julia Belles and the Comfort Suites.

Cook Out is known for its milkshakes. Its restaurants offer more than 40 flavors to choose from all year and seasonally add other flavors like watermelon in the summer and eggnog. It also offers burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and barbecue sandwiches. 

The privately owned company began in 1989 in Greensboro, N.C. It currently has 290 locations. The company opened its first South Carolina store in 2010 in Spartanburg. The present Florence Cook Out is the company's 100 restaurant. 

