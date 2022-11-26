Florence gift market draws holiday crowd

FLORENCE, S.C.

Christmas gifts were purchased, gift preferences were told to Santa and marshmallows were sacrificed to a fire pit all in the name of fun Saturday afternoon and evening at the Florence Center Farmers Market’s annual Gift Market.

The event offered local artisans a chance to sell their wares along with a chance to get some warm apple cider or a more adult-oriented beverage.

Children could roast marshmallows over one of two fire pits, make a Christmas tree ornament, visit with Santa or dance to the Allen & Co. Band.