Florence golfers strike blow against pediatric cancer, enjoy day on the links

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than a few golfers at the Country Club of South Carolina enjoyed a day on the links for a good cause Wednesday in the Palmetto Bowl Raldex Hospitality Golf Extravaganza for the Dylan Adams Endowment.

Adams died Oct. 18, 2020, after a battle with desmoplastic small round cell tumors, a very rare form of cancer that attacks connective tissue in the body, according to the National Center Institute Center for Cancer Research. The cancer has a 15% five-year survival rate.

"It was very sudden and very fast," said Heather Smith, a family member and board member for the foundation.

"I think that all of us, whether we have children or not, I think it's everyone's worst nightmare ..., Smith said. "He was playing in a ball tournament one weekend and the next day everybody's lives changed, certainly Dylan's and (parents Mike and Jennifer Adams).

Mike Adams played in the tournament, Smith said.

Money raised will go toward the endowment, which supports families as their children battle cancer and also helps fund research into pediatric cancer.

"The families that really speak to me are the ones who don't have support from the community," Smith said. "They don't have access to communities that rally around them and support them like Dylan did."

"The money goes to pediatric research and back to the families who can't afford to be off work, who can't afford the time it takes," Smith said.

For more on the Dylan Adams and the endowment, visit https://www.dylanadamsendowment.org/