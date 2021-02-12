 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence grocery store clerk shot in Thursday attempted robbery
0 comments

Florence grocery store clerk shot in Thursday attempted robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence grocery store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery Thursday evening.

Florence Police were called to the Oakland Superette about 7:20 p.m. where an adult and juvenile had entered the store in an attempted robbery, the adult shot the clerk and then both the adult and juvenile fled, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The clerk was taken by Florence County EMS medics to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The adult suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6'3" and 150 pounds, who wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert