Florence grocery store clerk shot in Thursday attempted robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence grocery store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery Thursday evening.

Florence Police were called to the Oakland Superette about 7:20 p.m. where an adult and juvenile had entered the store in an attempted robbery, the adult shot the clerk and then both the adult and juvenile fled, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The clerk was taken by Florence County EMS medics to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The adult suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6'3" and 150 pounds, who wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.