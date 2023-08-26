FLORENCE, S.C. -- Shawn Ellerbe and his fellow G-LAB Legacies members Saturday morning planted a few more seeds in some young men as they gathered for the Third Annual Be the Change Walk in Florence -- a trip down North Dargan Street to the Gately Gallery for refreshment.

"We are a non profit organization to help young me become men," Ellerbe said as he stood in the parking lot of the North Dargan Street Sav-A-Lot and exchanged handshakes and hugs with people as they arrived. "We teach them as many things as we can. Conflict resolution, family, everything under the sun -- how to change a tire, change a car battery. We do a whole bunch of stuff."

The young men on hand were dressed to impress, as were many of the G-LAB Legacies members who showed their fraternal affiliations by the color and crest of their sports coats.

Ellerbe said the organization started several years back as a way for members of the community to give back and make a positive difference one person at a time.

"My whole thing, I tell them this, is we're planting seeds hoping they continue to grow into a forest. That's how I look at it," Ellerbe said.

Ellerbe said he grew up in a single-mother household and that anytime he can turn and help "the next young me coming along" he does.

The annual walk started out two years back, he said.

"We had a lot of gun violence going on in Florence so what we try to do is come together to show we have way more in common than difference. We bring everybody out, encourage the young men to talk, plant seeds," Ellerbe said.

Part of that effort involves making sure the young men have someone to talk with and aren't afraid to reach out to have those conversations.

"We took the guys to Atlanta last year on a college tour, we went to Six Flags, world of Coca-Cola -- give them experiences they'd have never had because of resources," he said. "I'm trying to expand their horizon."

Kaiden Conyers is someone Ellerbe described as a success story.

Conyers graduated high school and is now an FMU student who said the relationships he formed over three or four years with the organization helped him get through high school.

"They're like family, especially Shawn," Conyers said.

"We continue to build and grow, but it has to start with the youth," Ellerbe said.