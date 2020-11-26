 Skip to main content
Florence groups make sure residents in need have Thanksgiving dinners
FLORENCE, S.C. — Thursday's rain dampened many things but not Thanksgiving — at least not the one prepared by a Florence business and a Florence ministry for Florence's homeless shelters and those in need.

Signature Wealth's team gathered in Victor's banquet room for their annual Day of Thanks and set up a serving line and packed containers with ham, turkey, mac-and-cheese, collards, cornbread and cookies.

Team members delivered the packed meals to the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, where workers handed them out and also hit the road with them to make sure that areas of need had a meal.

Leftover food from Signature Wealth — several trays of it — were then handed over to the crew from Junebugs Care ministries who were on hand grilling perfectly seasoned turkey halfs to be served Thanksgiving morning.

Many people walked up to get a meal at the shelter before the heavens opened up, said Bo Myers with the ministry.

Bill Bessenger said volunteers were able to get supplies into the Whosoever just ahead of the rain — and that was where the food line was established.

And while the plan had been to serve under tents with ministers and volunteers on hand to minister to those in need, listen to their stories or just make sure they didn't have to eat alone, volunteers instead took the meals out on the road.

Myers said they were delivering them to shelters throughout Florence and said that between the 250 or so meals packed and the leftovers there would be plenty for everybody.

