Florence, Hartsville may have issued one combined mask violation summons

FLORENCE, S.C. – The cities of Florence and Hartsville combined may have issued a one summons for violations of masking ordinances.

Capt. Mike Brandt, the public information officer for the Florence Police Department, told the Morning News on Monday afternoon that no summons had been written for people alleged to have violated the masking ordinance that was in effect in the city from Monday, July 6, 2020, until the masking ordinance was revised into a recommendation by the city council on May 14.

Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications for Hartsville, said the Hartsville Police Department had issued one summons for failing to comply with the masking ordinance that was approved by the city council on Aug. 11, 2020 and removed on May 14.

Does this mean that the masking ordinance was not enforced? Brandt implied the answer to that question was no in Florence.

He said the city police officers used the ordinance as an educational opportunity rather than a bullying pulpit. Brandt said officers would normally just explain to violators the importance of wearing masks and then the violators would comply. Brandt also said the city's police department did not receive that many calls from people alleging businesses or people to be failing to comply with the ordinance.

However, the Morning News had a staffer visit several businesses located in Florence and Hartsville while each city had a mask mandate in effect. On two occasions (the Florence Travel Center on West Lucas Street and King Jefe in downtown Florence), the Morning News staffer visiting a business was requested or required to put on a mask.

