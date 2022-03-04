Florence home burns Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. — Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive — 1943 S. Irby St.

Howe Springs firefighters were on Second Loop Road at the time some passers-by reported the fire, said Howe Springs Fire Chief William Dillon.

Firefighters were on scene within two minutes and found fire coming out some of the home's windows, Dillon said.

The quick response, followed by others who responded from nearby stations, allowed firefighters to get a quick knock-down on the fire, Dillon said.

The department sent four trucks and 18 firefighters and was supported at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and Florence County sheriff's deputies

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Dillon said.

Investigation of the blaze has been turned over to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Dillon said.