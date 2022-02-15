Florence home damaged by early Tuesday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Unattended candles early Tuesday morning lead to a fire that damaged a Florence residence.
Florence firefighters responded at 12:01 a.m. to 1308 Rebecca Street and, upon arrival, found smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters launched a search of the home and attacked the fire.
"Florence firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes after arriving on scene," Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in a release on the blaze.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
The fire department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence Police officers and medics with Florence County EMS.