FLORENCE, S.C. -- A space heater too close to combustibles Friday morning started a fire that damaged a Florence home and left a family and their dog in the care of the Red Cross.

Florence firefighters responded at 10 a.m. to 1305 Elmore Street to a reported fire and arrived to find thick smoke coming from one of home's windows.

One company of firefighters launched an interior attack on the fire while a second company searched the residence to make sure all occupants had safely escaped they fire. They had.

The fire was controlled in about 10 minutes and extinguished shortly afterwards.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence Police officers and medics with Florence County EMS.

"The Florence Fire Department reminds everyone to make sure heating sources are away from combustibles -- at least 3 feet -- and plugged directly into a wall outlet and that your home has working smoke alarms," Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in the release.