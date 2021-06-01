 Skip to main content
Florence home damaged by Memorial Day fire
Florence home damaged by Memorial Day fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

Florence firefighters responded to 3418 Southbrook Circle about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find the home full of heavy black smoke, according to a release from the department.

Firefighters found the fire in the garage and had it controlled in about 25 minutes.

The fire's cause was ruled to be undetermined.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were supported at the scene by mutual aid from Howe Spring Fire Rescue, medics with Florence County EMS and Florence Police officers.

