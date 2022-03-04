 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence home damaged by Thursday evening fire
Florence home damaged by Thursday evening fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence family was left in the care of the Red Cross following a Thursday evening fire.

Florence firefighters responded at 7:52 p.m. to a reported fire at 136 Wingate Avenue and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters launched an interior attack while they searched the residence for occupants.

The department was able to control the fire after about 25 minutes and was able to contain the fire to the room of origin, Fire Marshall Chris Johnson wrote in the release.

Johnson said the cause of the blaze was electrical.

Florence Fire Department responded three engines and a ladder truck and were assisted at the scene by Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

