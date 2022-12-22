Florence home damaged by Thursday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

Florence firefighters responded to 603 Boyd Street to a reported structure fire and, upon arrival, found smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

An investigation by Florence Police determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, one ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS.