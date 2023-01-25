Florence home damaged by Tuesday afternoon fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was injured and a Florence home damaged by fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Florence firefighters responded to 805 Ingram Street at 4:09 p.m. and arrived to find fire coming from the front of the house, according to a release from the agency.

Firefighters conducted a search of the home and had the fire under control within minutes. One person was transported by medics with Florence County EMS and transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment.

The fire's cause is undetermined, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in the release.

The agency responded three engine and one ladder company to the fire and was assisted at the scene by Florence Police and Florence County EMS.